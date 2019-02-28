HONESDALE—Mayor Sarah Canfield commemorated the recent achievements of a pair of borough police officers and a local eagle scout at the February 11 meeting of the Honesdale Borough Council.

Honesdale Patrolmen Chris Rosler and Vincent Mezick were awarded with certificates of commendation for their dutiful and professional response to an incident on December 2, 2018.

Speaking to the officers, Mayor Canfield stated, “Your ability to respond and diffuse a very stressful and volatile situation is a credit to yourself and your abilities as patrolmen in Honesdale Borough.”

Honesdale Police Chief Rick Southerton was not present at the meeting, but stated that the officers “...went above and beyond in their duty,” in responding to a dangerous circumstance.

“They did a nice job,” said Southerton.

The chief did not wish to go into detail on the specifics of the case.

Eagle Scout honored

Mayor Canfield also honored Leonidas Kehagias of Boy Scout Troop #1 in Honesdale.

After completing his Eagle Scout project last year, Kehagias was recently lauded with the Eagle rank, commemorated at his Court of Honor ceremony held this year on February 10.

Speaking at the Borough meeting on February 11, Mayor Canfield stated, “I gave him a letter of recommendation yesterday and I really am very proud of...what you did and I hope that you continue on.”

Canfield explained Kehagias, “...created the trail signs that are up on Irving Cliff. And he put benches in and kind of cleaned up the place so hopefully everybody this spring has a chance to go up and explore it.”

Upon receipt of the Mayor's commendations, Kehagias stated, “I'd just like to say that as long as I live and as long as that park is still in use, I would like to be able to maintain that area and make sure that it's useable.”

Later in the meeting, Honesdale Borough Parks & Recreations Chair Jim Jennings further lauded Kehgais, stating “I just wanted to give a special thanks...to Eagle Scout Leo Kehagias. He did an amazing job on the trail.”