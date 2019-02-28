WAYNE COUNTY — The Honesdale Area Jaycees named Paul Meagher Sr. of Remax Wayne as the 2019 “Boss of the Year.”

Paul was nominated by all of his staff and agents from the RE/MAX Wayne office, which Paul and his wife, Sandra, started 26 years ago.

A dinner was held at TicKTock’s Restaurant on January 21 with over 60 in attendance, including all of the employees from RE/MAX Wayne, Paul Jr. and wife Jenny, Kristen, Matthew, Tim and wife Heather.

A few members of RE/MAX spoke on Paul’s behalf including

Eva Johnson who has been the Office Manager at RE/MAX since Paul opened 26 years ago. Stephen Pachuta, an agent at RE/MAX, and Paul’s son Tim, an owner of the business with his father, also spoke.

The night is also an opportunity for the Jaycees to honor all of the bosses who provide the many members of our community guidance and support throughout the year.

“Mr. Meagher exemplifies the qualities of a great leader, and his tireless commitment to his employees and our community makes him an excellent example of a great boss,” said Tiffany Schemitz, Jaycees Chairperson.

They spoke on the great nature, culture and positive attitude Paul exemplifies in his company, along with the unparalleled work ethic of him and his wife, Sandra. Paul is the only Boss of the Year to be presented this award twice.

He was previously received the award while Vice President at Katz Underwear Company in 1986.

Paul gave a rousing acceptance speech and was humbled for the award.

He spoke on the wonderful quality of life we get to enjoy in Honesdale and his continued efforts to support the community and his company. He also talked of his newest goal to raise enough money and get support to build a new Wayne County YMCA with an indoor swimming pool for the local school districts and community to use.

He ended his speech with one of his favorite poems which he learned from his Father, Maurice Meagher Sr.

It talks of community support, and how if every- one works together you can make a great town.

The poem is called “It isn’t the Town, It’s You”

“If you want to live in the kind of a town, That’s the kind of a town you like,

“Don’t pack your bags in a great big bag and start on a long, long hike.

“For you’ll find else- where what you left behind, For there’s nothing that’s really new.

“If you knock your town, you knock yourself, It isn’t the Town- It’s you.

“Great Towns were not made by men afraid, Lest somebody else gets ahead.

“When everyone works and nobody shirks, You can raise a town from the dead.

“And if while you make your stake, Your neighbor can make one too, your town will be what you want it to be, it isn’t the Town it’s You!”

The Jaycees are proud to support - and have the support of community leaders like Paul and Sandra. The organization is honored to present him this award for his work every day for the community and our local youth.



