HONESDALE—The Wayne County Board of Commissioners opened bids February 21, for an ongoing food pantry project in Dreher Township.

The bids were marked as received.

County Chief Clerk Vicky Botjer noted at the meeting there will be some delay in awarding bids as the county is still waiting to hear from the Local Share Account (LSA) program on project awards.

The project received approximately $136,000 in a prior LSA funding cycle, but the county reapplied for more funds to cover the balance of the project.

The Commonwealth Financing Authority, the governing entity over LSA fund distribution, was scheduled to meet in January, but the meeting was cancelled until March.

There is a 90-day hold on the bids while awaiting the program's response and review by the engineer.

Two sets of bids were requested, one for a building project and one for foundation and excavation work.

Not knowing if additional funding will be approved for the project, each bid was broken into base requests with additional work listed separately to be included should enough funding be approved.

Included in bids for the building project were added amounts for epoxy flooring and painting.

Included in the excavation/foundation bids were added amounts for parking paving and concrete sidewalks construction.

Bids returned for the building project are as follows:

• Grimm Construction--$164,253 base project, $10,684 flooring addendum;

• Dakan Enterprises--$182,149 base project, $13,972 flooring addendum;

• Bognet, Inc.--$183,700 base project, $13,338 flooring addendum.

Bids returned for the excavation/foundation project are as follows:

• Grimm Construction--$51,709 base project, $20,942 paving addendum;

• Bognet, Inc.--$68,970 base project, $24,900 paving addendum;

• Reinfurt Excavating--$49,500 base project, $20,400 paving addendum.

The Newfoundland Food Pantry project looks to construct an addition onto the Dreher Township building in which to house food pantry services.

The Newfoundland Food Pantry serves households in southern Wayne and northern Pike counties.

It currently operates out of the Newfoundland Moravian Church basement.

The LSA program is funded through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) and utilizes revenue drawn from legalized gaming establishments in line with Act 71.

As part of the Monroe County LSA, Wayne County's funding is derived from the Mount Airy Casino and can be utilized for economic and community development, and public interest projects.