Carbondale Unico sponsored a benefit in December called “All Wrapped Up” in the Anthracite Center. The event showcased a Holiday Bazaar with food and beverages provided as well. This is considered the organization’s biggest fundraiser and the profits are dedicated to helping the community in some way.

In past years, Unico has donated to the Historical Society, the Carbondale Public Library, the Catholic Social Services, and the Pioneer Nights Committee.

This year, Carbondale Unico has decided to purchase uniforms and sneakers for the Carbondale Area School District. Twenty-five Polo Shirts and ten pairs of men’s and women’s uniform shirts were purchased for the CA High School and twenty-two pairs of sneakers were purchased for the Carbondale Elementary. Mr. Sam Collura, owner of the Roselle Department Store, joined Unico by donating money towards the purchases.

Unico’s representatives, Mrs. Angel Masco, Mrs. Linda Gabriel, & Mrs. Mary Lynn Briannon presented the donations to our school.