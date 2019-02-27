HONESDALE - Gathering Sparks is looking for people who love to sing. In particular, they're looking for people who want to learn how to sing harmony by ear. The Canadian-based folk-roots duo will be giving a workshop at the Cooperage Project on Saturday, March 10 at 3 p.m.

The cost is $25 with reservation, or $30 at the door.

The Cooperage is located at 1030 Main St., Honesdale.

Anyone who wishes to attend the workshop can contact ryanne@thecooperageproject.org or call 570-253-2020 for details.

[More information will be published in the print edition of The News Eagle.]



