On Saturday, January 2, North Pocono’s varsity Science Olympiad Team fielded 2 teams to compete at the Virginia Tech Science Olympiad Invitational in Blacksburg Virginia. The competition was mostly made up of teams from across Virginia. North Pocono’s teams did exceptionally well bring home 36 medals out of the 46 events they could have medaled in. The team placed 1st over all winning the overall tournament
6th place
Circuit Lab - Nikhil Patel and Emily Rouse
Disease Detectives - Shivani Patel and Will Pickarski
Fossils - Kelley Troutman and Madeline Leggiero
Write It Do It - Shivani Patel and Will Pickarski
5th place
Codebusters - Brice Morman, Elizabeth Nemitz, and David Alunni
Astronomy - Jimmy Bianchi and Dustin Moss
Sounds of Music - Jared Krehely and James Docalovich
4th place
Anatomy - Kelsey Kline and Katie Purcell
Fermi Questions - Jimmy Bianchi and Dustin Moss
Experimental Design - Jack Krehely, Madeline Leggiero, and Nikhil Patel
Codebusters - Dustin Moss, Jack Krehely, and Kelley Troutman
Water Quality - Emily Leggiero and Jack Krehely
Designer Genes - Olivia Garibaldi and Ben Thompson
3rd place
Herpetology - Amber Goffredo and Madeline Leggiero
Wright Stuff - Catherine Clancy and Keegan Napolitano
Sounds of Music - Tim Pickarski and Katie Purcell
Protein Modeling - Elizabeth Nemitz, Ben Thompson, and Mary Alunni
Forensics - Sabrina Dombek and Elizabeth Nemitz
Mission Possible - David Alunni and Mary Alunni
Thermodynamics - James Docalovich and Will Pickarski
Mousetrap Vehicle - Mickey Smith and Jason Chen
2nd place
Protein Modeling - Catherine Clancy, Jimmy Bianchi, and Danielle McNutt
Dynamic Planet - Amber Goffredo and Danielle McNutt
Designer Genes - Kelsey Kline and Jimmy Bianchi
Boomilever - Nikhil Patel and Keegan Napolitano
Mission Possible - Emily Rouse and Jack Krehely
Experimental Design - Mary Alunni, Ben Thompson, and Brice Morman
Fossils - Sabrina Dombek and Olivia Garibaldi
1st place
Water Quality - Mickey Smith and Jason Chen
Dynamic Planet - Elizabeth Nemitz and Jared Krehely
Wright Stuff - Sabrina Dombek and Olivia Garibaldi
Disease Detectives - Kelsey Kline and Katie Purcell
Forensics - Danielle McNutt and Keegan Napolitano
Write It Do It - Emily Rouse and Emily Leggiero
Thermodynamics - Nikhil Patel and Dustin Moss
Chemistry Lab - Catherine Clancy and Tim Pickarski
The team also spent some of their time heading south, to stop at the Smithsonian Institute of Natural History, to research some of the events in which they compete. The team also took a small walking tour of Washington DC.
The team competes again this weekend at their last invitational of the season at Northwestern Lehigh High School at the Tiger Invitational.