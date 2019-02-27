Scranton, PA — The Northeastern Pennsylvania Health Care Foundation, administered by the Scranton Area Community Foundation, has announced that it will be taking a strategic pause on the traditional grant-making process in 2019 to conduct a regional listening tour with the purpose of refining strategic priorities, in order to most effectively respond to the region’s greatest needs in the health care sector.

The Northeastern Pennsylvania Health Care Foundation will continue to honor their commitment of providing scholarships for future physicians at the Geisinger Commonwealth Medical College through the Northeastern PA Scholars Program in 2019, as well as continuing the payment of multi-year grants already awarded. Additionally, rolling grants for critical needs affecting nonprofits in Lackawanna, Luzerne, and Wyoming counties will continue to be available.

This temporary pause on the traditional grant-making process will allow the board and staff of the Northeastern Pennsylvania Health Care Foundation the ability to conduct defined community conversations and to develop strategic grantmaking priorities which are in line with the key areas of need that were reflected in recent community forums as well as with conversations and dialogue with community leaders, health care providers, and nonprofit executives.



During 2019, the Northeastern Pennsylvania Health Care Foundation will still award Critical Needs Grants for emergencies or pressing, unanticipated needs. Letters of intent for Critical Needs Grants will be accepted and reviewed on a rolling basis throughout the year, accepted via email at cathyf@safdn.org.

For more information on the 2019 Grants Process for the Northeastern Pennsylvania Health Care Foundation, please contact Brittany Pagnotti, Communications Manager of the Scranton Area Community Foundation at 570-347-6203.

The Northeastern Pennsylvania Health Care Foundation is dedicated to improving the health and well-being of the people of Northeastern Pennsylvania. The Scranton Area Community Foundation is proud to serve as administrator of the Northeastern Pennsylvania Health Care Foundation, which was established in 2011 following the sale of Mercy Hospital in Scranton.

Scranton Area Community Foundation is on a mission to enhance the quality of life for all people in the Lackawanna County region through the development of organized philanthropy. With assets of more than $40 million and more than 180 charitable funds, the Scranton Area Community Foundation distributed over $1.3 million in grants and scholarships in 2018. Additional information about the Scranton Area Community Foundation can be found at www.safdn.org.