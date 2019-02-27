HONESDALE - Juliette McKerrell has joined The Dime Bank as a new Vice President, Commercial Lending Officer, announced President and Chief Executive Officer Gary C. Beilman and Executive Vice President Chief Lending Officer Peter Bochnovich.

McKerrell has over 18 years of professional experience developing customer relationships, 12 of them in the financial services arena. McKerrell’s primary concentration has been on business development and lending. Her responsibilities included developing strategies to build new business relationships, underwriting, and gathering and analyzing financial information.

McKerrell also has a background in the administration and operation of a branch and the management of a sales team. Her responsibilities as a vice president, commercial lending officer at The Dime Bank will be garnering new commercial customer relationships in the area as well as maintaining existing commercial relationships.

Gary Beilman stated, “Juliette’s experience in the financial industry with her focus on customer service, business development, and lending will prove to be a benefit for The Dime Bank and our customers.” Pete Bochnovich added, “As a community lender, supporting the sound financial growth of our customers’ businesses is a primary focus at the bank and Juliette’s aptitude to understand the financial needs of companies will help The Dime Bank’s underwriting team approve the loans that our customers require to grow and prosper. With Juliette’s knowledge of Sullivan and Orange Counties, NY and Milford PA, we will be able to assist a broader customer base. Being our communities total financial partner is a goal we strive for here at The Dime Bank, and Juliette’s skills make her a great fit for our organization.”

McKerrell has successfully completed the American Bankers Association Stonier Graduate School of Banking & Wharton Leadership at the University of Pennsylvania. She graduated from the PA Bankers Association School of Commercial Lending with honors. She completed a New York Bankers association course titled ‘Making the Commercial Credit Decision’ as well as other financial courses. McKerrell attended Sullivan County Community College and studied Liberal Arts and Science, Fundamentals of Insurance and Property and Casualty.

McKerrell lives in Eldred, NY with her two children and is actively involved with her community. She is a board director and the secretary/treasurer for New Hope Community, Inc., a board director and former treasurer of the Sullivan County Chamber of Commerce Foundation, Inc. In the past she was a member of the Rotary Club of Monticello, a regional director of AYSO Region 1551, and a treasurer of George Ross MacKenzie Elementary PTA.

The Dime Bank has been helping customers meet their financial needs since 1905. Serving its primary market of Northeast Pennsylvania, the bank offers a full array of financial services and solutions. Community banking yields community benefits. For more information on The Dime Bank, visit www.thedimebank.com.