WALLENPAUPACK - On Thursday, February 14, Wallenpaupack Area School District Career Coordinator Mrs. Colleen Edwards and Geisinger Administrative Director of Clinical Operations, Mrs. Renee Blakiewicz arranged for seven Wallenpaupack seniors to job shadow at Geisinger Community Medical Center, in Scranton.

These students, who are interested in medical field careers, identified areas of interest and completed all their clearances and paper work prior to this experience.

Mrs. Blakewicz and Ms. Tina Leiby, B.S., GME Program Administrator, Podiatric Medicine & Surgery Residency Program welcomed the students. Mrs. Blakewicz presented a PowerPoint that provided an overview of the Geisinger Commonwealth Medical Center and all of its facilities.

Afterward, Ms. Leiby, who had coordinated the students’ job shadows, escorted them to each department to meet with designated medical professionals.

This incredible experience allowed the students to observe spinal surgery, neck surgery, physical therapy exercises, emergency room patients, neurology treatments, pharmacy responsibilities, and cardiology scans.

WAHS students Derrick Vosburg, Cailin Campbell, Rachael Tirjan, Lyndsy Mergner, Melanie Williams, Raquel Giro and Taylor Van Wettering participated.

Rachael Tirjan commented, “For a high school student to job shadow in a first-lass hospital with passionate, dedicated professionals who are using state of the art technology was really amazing.”

The students learned about the education requirements and requisite skills these careers demand. Additionally, the students were able to ask questions and foster relationships in the field they will pursue in the future.

Cailin Campbell remarked, “I respect the way that the medical professionals cared for and interacted with each patient.”

Mrs. Edwards and the students thank Mrs. Blakiewicz, Ms. Leiby, and all the medical professionals for their willingness to share their knowledge and expertise and for providing an insightful, inspiring experience.







