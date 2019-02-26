WASHINGTON, Feb. 26, 2019 – Sahlen Packing Company, Inc., a Buffalo, N.Y. establishment, is recalling approximately 13,224 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) deli ham products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The RTE deli ham items were produced on January 25, 2019. The following products are subject to recall:

Varying weights of whole hams sliced and sold by weight at retail deli counters containing “MARKET 32 BY PRICE CHOPPER BLACK FOREST HAM with natural juices caramel color added 97% FAT FREE” and a sell by date of 4/8/19 represented on the label.

The whole ham products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 5155” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania, and Vermont.

The problem was discovered, and FSIS was notified, on February 22, 2019 when the establishment received a complaint of extraneous material in a ham product that was produced for retail deli slicing.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Joseph Sahlen Sr., owner, Sahlen Packaging Company, Inc. at (716) 852-8677.

Consumers with food safety questions can "Ask Karen," the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: http://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.