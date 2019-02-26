HONESDALE — The Northeast PA Audubon Society is hosting a free, hands-on photography workshop and slide show on Mar. 4 at 6:30 p.m. at the Chamber of the Northern Poconos, 32 Commercial Street, Honesdale.

The workshop is presented by professional photographer Mike Malzone. He will discuss the essentials of photo- graphing birds in their natural habitat, as well as how to take great photos of birds.

For more information about the Northeast Pennsylvania Audubon Society, its activities and scholarship opportunities, visit nepaaudubon. org or call 570-253-9250.