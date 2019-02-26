

DALLAS TWP., Pa. — Misericordia University is holding an open house program for high school students and their parents on Saturday, April 6. The program offers a tour of the more than 124-acre campus, meetings with Misericordia students, faculty and coaches, as well as information sessions with admissions and financial aid counselors.

Registration begins at 9 a.m. in the Anderson Sports and Health Center. A special “Meet the Coaches” session will be available from 9-10 a.m. The open house program runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The schedule includes campus tours, a faculty session and lunch, and meetings with representatives of student services, athletics and financial aid.

An informational session also will be available about the Alternative Learner’s Project for students with learning disabilities. Misericordia will offer an "Instant Decision Session"; from 9-10 a.m. for high

school seniors who are interested in admission beginning with the fall semester that begins in August.

To be considered, students must have already submitted an application and need to bring official, sealed transcripts and test scores if they have not already provided them.

The “Instant Decision Session” does not apply to high school juniors or occupational therapy, physical therapy and speech-language pathology applicants.

Misericordia University offers a liberal arts curriculum with academic programs leading to bachelor, master and doctoral degrees. The university has more than 2,600 undergraduate and graduate students in full- and part-time academic programs.

The university recently introduced an entry-level occupational therapy doctoral program beginning with the 2019 fall semester. Misericordia's newest doctoral program in the health sciences allows students to complete both a Bachelor of Science in Occupational Science and a Doctorate in Occupational Therapy in a little more than six years. Students who begin their studies with the fall 2019 semester will also have the option of a five-year master’s degree leading to professional licensure.

The university also recently added three academic programs in support of the nation’s growing health care industry. The Medical and Health Humanities program is for students who are interested in the humanities fields, as well as health care and medicine.

Misericordia features the region’s only entry-level Bachelor of Science degree in Diagnostic Medical Sonography and the Bachelor of Health Science with a Specialization in Patient Navigation degree leads to careers in the emergent fields of patient advocacy, health education, wellness and community health.

In addition, a new statistics major is available in the College of Arts and Sciences, featuring specialized courses in mathematics, computer science and statistics designed to lead students to a variety of career choices in business, government or graduate school.

During the open house program, prospective students also will have an opportunity to tour numerous buildings, including the 40,000-square-foot John J. Passan Hall. Passan Hall houses state-of-the-art simulator laboratories and classrooms in the nursing, occupational therapy, physical therapy and speech-language pathology programs of the College of Health Sciences and Education.

The tours will also offer a look at athletic facilities, including Tambur Field, the home to Cougars Baseball, and John and Mary Metz Field House, adjacent to Manglesdorf Field. Misericordia University is an NCAA Division III school and participates in the MAC Freedom Conference.

The Athletics Department recently announced esports as a coed varsity activity beginning with the fall semester. Esports involves teams competing head-to-head in multi-player games online through gaming broadcasters. Misericordia will be the seventh team in the MAC to offer esports and brings MU's varsity offerings to 26.

For more information about open house or to register, please contact the Misericordia University Admissions Office at (570) 675-4449 or 1-866-262-6363, or by e-mail at admiss@misericordia.edu. Students can also visit Misericordia University online at www.admissions.misericordia.edu/openhouse .

Founded by the Sisters of Mercy in 1924, Misericordia University is Luzerne

County’s first four-year college and offers 56 academic programs on the graduate and

undergraduate levels in full- and part-time formats. Misericordia University ranks in the

top tier of the Best Regional Universities – North category of U.S. News and World

Report’s 2019 edition of Best Colleges. The Princeton Review recognizes MU as a 2019

Best Northeastern College and MONEY Magazine includes Misericordia in its 2018-19

“Best Colleges” list.