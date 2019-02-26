The hamlet of Mast Hope in the far northeastern corner of Pike County, Pa., was the scene of eight fatalities when two steam trains collided on a warm summer night in 1869. Eight passengers were killed.

LACKAWAXEN TWP. - The hamlet of Mast Hope in the far northeastern corner of Pike County, Pa., was the scene of eight fatalities when two steam trains collided on a warm summer night in 1869. Eight passengers were killed.

Engineer James (as he is referred to in this account),was indicted for criminal negligence. He was finally cleared of all charges at a jury trial in Milford that September.

James was operating a freight train, which had been pulled off onto a spur and parked near the Mast Hope depot. The freight train was struck by a passenger train as it tried to pass.

It was not the first deadly rail mishap in the area, however, and far from the worst. Only five years earlier, almost to the day, an Erie Railroad train was carrying about 855 Confederate prisoners and 125 Union Guards to the prison camp at Elmira, NY when a coal train from Hawley collided with the prisoner train, between Shohola and Lackawaxen. Approximately 48 prisoners and 17 guards were killed in that crash, on July 15,1864.

Certainly memories of that event were stirred in the aftermath of the Mast Hope incident of July 15, 1869, farther up the same track.



Mast Hope



Mast Hope (sometime referred to as Masthope) was an important hamlet in the mid-19th century, where the focus was on lumbering the great virgin forests and mining bluestone. The name stems from the hope found in locating a tall, straight pine tree, sufficient for a mast that was needed for a man-of-war being constructed at the Philadelphia ship yards.

As shown on an 1872 map, the village was laid out in a grid of 16 blocks and streets, bordered by the Delaware River on the east and Mast Hope Creek to the north. Only seven of these blocks were shown to have structures, with ample room for growth. There was a post office, store, school, 40-room hotel and railroad depot.

The development of the hamlet was certainly linked to the Erie Railroad. In 1848, the Erie laid their tracks through Mast Hope, and provided a depot and set of double tracks.

Plank-lined roads led from Mast Hope to Honesdale and Hawley, offering an important access to the rail depot. The Erie did not extend its tracks to Hawley until 1863 and to Honesdale until 1868.



Train jolted back



Much of this story was taken from the Port Jervis, NY Evening Gazette. The news was carried in many newspapers at that time.

Judson D. Brown, the conductor on the No. 39 freight train, testified at the trial, stating he was in the caboose on the spur, when the crash occurred and the freight train jolted back. He had 42 cars and caboose on the train. The engine of the No. 3 passenger train was thrown into the ditch, partly covered with the wreck the baggage car and first coach.

The passenger train was an express, which had started its run in Jersey City. It included the locomotive, postal car, two baggage cars, a smoking car, a day passenger car and four sleeping coaches. The passengers were mainly German and Scotch emigrants found for new homes in the West, as well as some way travelers.

Successive signals from the whistle blew as the train reached its various stops, among them Pond Eddy, Shohola and Lackawaxen. Thoughts of the 1864 disaster near Shohola stirred minds as their train safely passed the infamous point.

The No. 39 freight train had been directed to pull over onto the siding until two scheduled express trains had passed. No. 39 had stopped at about 10:45 p.m. The first express went by, and the second was due at 11:22 but was 27 minutes late. Its signal was given as it came whirling around the curve a few rods below. A moment later the express should have rushed by and left the heavy freight train in its wake.

At Mast Hope, the whistle on the approaching train was long and piercing, a freight conductor said. James, in the freight train’s locomotive,was aroused to action but too late, as the iron locomotives made contact. The sound was likened to a cannon discharge.

The passenger train plowed the edge of the embankment and struck the depot platform. Steam burst from ruptured pipes and flames darted in every direction.

A baggage car telescoped inside the smoking coach. Moving at 35 - 40 miles per hour, the train was suddenly and violently stopped.



Emergency response



Train crews and local citizens rushed in, pulling survivors from coaches. Axes swung at the burning car with the hope of extricating imprisoned passengers.

Hopes were dashed for those victims claimed by the crash and fire. Identification of some of the remains proved an impossibility.

Although eight persons were killed, there were few wounded, and none of the injuries were severe.

Engineer James was seen weeping at the scene of the crash and reportedly fled the area.

James Selden, who operated the hotel in Mast Hope, opened his accommodations to victims needing shelter, nursing and food. Immediately after the crash Selden had helped unmoving freight out of the burning depot, and mail from the postal car.



The victims



Those killed included a German family, consisting of a father, mother and three little boys, unidentified; Daniel Baer; Rev. D. B. Hallock, of Binghamton; and one other person, probably a German, unidentified.

On July 17, a funeral was held for the six unidentified victims, and they were laid to rest at Laurel Grove Cemetery, Port Jervis. Officers and employees of the railroad, and a number of citizens, were in the funeral procession. Rev. Mansfield of Botsford and Vanclave, officiated at the burial.

One locomotive appeared to be a total wreck; the other was very badly shattered. Two express cars with their entire contents; the baggage car with a many as 100 pieces of luggage; the mail coach and all of the passenger cars except for the last sleeping coach, were totally consumed. The track was destroyed for some distance, and the depot burned down.

The telegraph operator from Lackawaxen was able to restore a link by connecting service with the hotel.

Judson D. Brown, the conductor, gave a statement saying that the freight’s locomotive was pulled out from the switch just far enough on the main line, where it was clipped by the passing express train.

The Pike County Coroner, Charles C. Campbell, conducted an inquest which ruled that James, the freight train’s engineer, had caused he fatal crash by recklessly moving the train too far out. A warrant was issued for James’s arrest. James had been given approval to return to his home in Susquehanna, but Erie agents located and apprehended him at Salamanca. James was lodged in the Milford jail to await his day in court.



The trial



The trial was held in Pike County Court in September 1869. The courthouse at that time was what is known as the “old stone jail” and former sheriff’s office in Milford (the new Milford Borough Police station). The stone building on Broad Street and West High Street was Pike County’s first courthouse when the county was separated from Wayne in 1814. It served as Pike County’s courthouse until the present one was erected in 1874.

Judge George R. Barrett was defense counsel at James’s jury trial.

Mr. Woodward was among the counsel for the defense. He said the defendant was deeply affected by the calamity and is an “honest and worthy man.” In his opening summary, Woodward told the jury that James has been sleeping in the parked locomotive, which was allowed by company regulations and not against the law in Pike County. “You will find this man slept, and it is probable that he reached out his hand, took hold of the throttle-valve, and started. We ask you to believe that it was done in a somnambulistic state - that he was unconscious of the act.” The law does not hold a person responsible for what occurs when asleep, he added.

The Defense added that James had been up the whole night before, with a sick family. Several witnesses defended James’s character and said that it was not at all unusual for an engineer to take sleep while on a siding.

R.B. Little, Esq., of Montrose, argued that his client had fallen asleep involuntarily and could not be held responsible for what occurred when he was asleep.



“Monstrous proposition”



Samuel E. Dimmick, Esq., of Honesdale, opened the argument for the Commonwealth. He argued that James was responsible for moving the throttle and letting the engine go forward, without approval of the conductor. He called it a “monstrous proposition” to claim engineer had been asleep and moved the throttle unknowingly.

Prosecutor W. H. Jessup, Esq., argued that the defendant, having accepted the charge of that train, had the duty to stay awake.

In his charge to the jury, Judge Barrett said he regretted that the jurors’ attention was diverted to the condition of the defendant or that the company was the prosecutor. The jurors were reminded to focus solely on the evidence of whether the law has been violated and if so, that the responsibility be place on the violator.

The law which was enacted in 1865, the court stated, provided that if a railroad employee refused or neglected nay rule of the company and the consequence was injury or death, that person shall be guilty of a misdemeanor. Upon conviction the penalty would not exceed a fine of $5,000 and imprisonment not exceeding five years.

Judge Barrett stated that the defendant was duty bound to wait for the order of the conductor to start up the train. The company also required the engineer to remain vigilant and cautious at his post. The Judge stated that to allow one’s self to fall sleep under these circumstances is gross negligence. Good character, he added, does not bear weight on the case.



Not guilty



After two and a half hours of deliberations, the 12-man jury came back with a verdict of “NOT GUILTY.” A burst of applause resounded through the courtroom, which was promptly rebuked by Judge Barrett.

Court resumed the next morning, September 24, 1964. Judge Barrett sharply reproved the jury, following their decision. He said the verdict was totally unexpected,”against law” and was “an outrage against humanity.” He rebuked the jury for ignoring the evidence and thereby ignoring their oaths.

He asked the jurors why they had no sympathy for the victims, but only for the defendant. “By your verdict you said that James did right, You said that he has a right to go to sleep on duty…” The Judge added that he also sympathized with the defendant and his family, but the “monstrous verdict” that the jury supplied, brings the judicial system into disrepute.

Jessup, counsel for the prosecution, tried to hold the defendant to await proceedings on an indictment of manslaughter, but the Judge denied the motion.

James was released from custody, and immediately started for his home at Susquehanna Depot.



Lauded by Erie



Engineer James was born in Ireland in 1843 and came to America 10 years later. The family settled Susquehanna, Pa. James began his Erie railroad career at age 15.

He began a regular run as an engineer in 1868. After a short time, he was assigned a switch engine in the Susquehanna yards, a post he still held in 1908, if not later. An Erie biographer in that year penned, “He is known as a capable engineer and stands well in the esteem of his superiors, and is well thought of by his fellow employees.”

James and his wife raised six children. It was not learned how long Engineer James lived.

The Erie Railroad rebuilt the depot, and later changed the Mast Hope station name to Pine Grove, although the post office remained as Mast Hope. The Port Jervis Evening Gazette for January 29,1887, reported that the name change was disliked locally, and served to blot out the memory for the traveling public of the train accident in 1869. The Erie restored the name to Mast Hope on the winter timetable for 1887.

The same article reminisced the incident of July 14,1869.

…

Main Sources:



Thanks to Michael D’Eredita of Fawn Lake Forest, for recommending a story based on this event.

Image of Judge Barrett: History of Clearfield County, Pennsylvania, edited by Lewis Cass, Aldrich, Syracuse, NY: D. Mason & Co., Publishers, 1887.

Locomotive Engineers, Erie Railroad Edition (1899)

Vintage newspaper records found at Fultonhistory.com









