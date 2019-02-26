HAWLEY — Davis R. Chant Realtors held their Annual Award Ceremony at Silver Birches in Hawley where they announced the Top Selling Agents of 2018.

William Clauss accepted the Award as the Top Sales Agent of 2018 with a sales volume of over $10.9 Million. Clauss is a Director on the Pike Wayne Board of Realtors, an appointed member of the Pennsylvania Association of Realtors' Legislative Committee, and also sits on the Pike County "Scenic & Rural Character Preservation" Board. “I love being able to help buyers find their dream homes, and help sellers cash in on their biggest investment,” says Clauss. “Creating lifelong friendships in this business is my favorite part of being a Realtor.” This is Will’s fourth year as the Top Sales Agent at Chant Realtors.

Bridget Gelderman closed over $10.7 Million in home sales volume in 2018, earning her the designation of Davis R. Chant REALTOR’S spot as the second top selling Realtor. Gelderman is currently on the Board of Directors for the CJR Memorial Foundation, Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau and the Pike County Hotel Tax Board. Bridget is an Associate Broker with Chant Realtors and

Both Clauss and Gelderman are based in Davis R. Chant Realtors Lake Wallenpaupack Office located at 2483 Route 6 in Hawley. “Will and Bridget are like my kids,” Pete Helms, President of Chant Realtors, said. “I am very proud of them and all that they have accomplished in 2018. I know that even better things are in store for them in 2019.”

Other Chant Agents honored at the yearly meeting include Bill and Mary Ann Gilpin of the Milford Office who were named the Top Selling Team in 2018 with over $8.5 Million sales volume, and George Schmitt of the Lords Valley Office - the Top Selling Manager with a sales volume over $8 Million.

The other Top Selling Agents who were honored were:

#2 Sales Team – George Schmitt & Beth Derrick with $7.8 Million sales volume

#3 Agent - Stephanie Matolyak with $7.2 Million sales volume

#4 Agent – Eric Ehrhardt with $7 Million sales volume

#5 Agent – Jens Pilz with $6.6 Million sales volume

#6 Agent – Judy Rodonski with $6.3 Million sales volume

#7 Agent – Patricia Tomaszewski with $6.3 Million sales volume

#8 Agent – Philip Arasimowicz with $5.6 Million sales volume

#9 Agent – Ethel Schmitt with $5 Million sales volume

#10 Agent – Angelina Pilz with $5 Million sales volume

Davis R. Chant Realtors has five offices in Milford, Lake Wallenpaupack, Honesdale and Lords Valley. They are open every day from 9-5.