MILFORD - Pike Autism Support Services (PASS) hosted its first ever Valentine’s Day dance, or more specifically a KISS - “Kids Inviting Someone Special” - for an evening of fun February 16 in Milford where John Raba danced with his 9-year-old son Evan.

At the dance, there were numerous activities and lots of food for the special needs community and their family and friends.

PASS has plans on hosting more activities for the special needs community in the future, that will include trips to see Disney on Ice or a visit to the Radio City Christmas Show, where PASS pays for a parent and their special needs child. A founding member of PASS, Jeanemarie Passaro said many of the children love music and consequently, the evening was a fun event for everyone as there was a hot chocolate bar, balloons and coloring.

Passaro noted that PASS is no longer focused specifically on helping autistic children, but has instead broadened to help anyone in the special needs community.

PASS helps the special needs community through obtaining scholarships and training, as well as taking family trips to many events.

Pike Autism Support Services of NEPA, Inc. is located at 209 E. Harford St., Milford. For more information, visit passnepa.org or email info@passnepa.org. They are also on Facebook.





