LORDS VALLEY - The Pennsylvania State Police Blooming Grove Criminal Investigation Unit, while investigating the apparent overdose death of the victim, Donnamarie Larocca, determined that the heroin that led to her death allegedly was provided to her by Rocco J. Fradella.

Fradella is 44 and was listed as a resident of Hemlock Farms.

Fradella was charged with the felony offenses of Drug Delivery Resulting in Death: Delivery of a Controlled Substance, and Criminal Use of Communication Facility.

The victim took the heroin April 6, 2018, police said.

Results of testing done on drug samples taken during the probe, were received by Trooper Tilton on January 28, 2019.

This investigation remains open pending further investigation and court action.

