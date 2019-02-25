Our Museum and Library contains much information on the American Civil War, soldier’s information and family ancestry. We are dedicated in providing free services to the public. We offer educational programs for children and adults. You are welcome to search our library resources to identify individual soldiers and their service assignments, present background stories related to the exhibits, and interpret the events of the War to the current generation.

We collect, preserve, restore, and display artifacts, pictures, letters, and memoirs contributed by the families of local veterans who served in the Civil War. We use these valuable resources to inspire our visitors to delve deeper into this historic event.

The GAR Association along with Camp #8 and Ladies Auxiliary #10 to Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War will be holding their monthly Research Open House on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 12noon to 3pm at the basement of Scranton City Hall. Entryway is located in the alleyway on Dix Court and is ADA Accessible. The Admission is always free and Donations are welcomed. Tours are given by members of Camp #8 and Ladies Auxiliary #10.

For more information, please contact Hal Myers by phone at (570) 343-4145. You can also reach us by email at ezrasgriffin8@gmail.com for more information. And always, you can find up to date list of events and more at http://www.ezrasgriffin8.org.