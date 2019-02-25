REGION – Changes to Medicare for 2019 include a new open enrollment period running until Mar. 31.

According to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), from Jan. 1 to Mar. 31 2019, those enrolled in a Medicare Advantage Plan “...can make one change to a different plan or switch back to original Medicare (and join a stand-alone Medicare Prescription Drug Plan) once during this time.”

Any changes that are made during this period will go into effect “...the first month after the plan gets your request.”

During this period, beneficiaries can also choose a different Medicare Advantage plan, change to a Medicare Supplement Plan, or un-enroll from a Medicare Advantage Plan and return to Original Medicare.

On Jan. 1, 2019, those who made changes to their Medicare Plan prior to the new year started receiving new coverage.

“If you kept your existing coverage and your plan's costs or benefits changes, those changes will also start on this date,” states the HHS.

For additional information, please visit www.medicare.gov.