Harrisburg, PA – Last month, Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman announced the launch of his statewide listening tour to gather input from Pennsylvanians about the possibility of legalizing recreational marijuana.
The following dates have been scheduled for Schuylkill, Lackawanna, Clinton, and Blair Counties:
Schuylkill County
Saturday, March 2
1:00 – 2:30PM
Majestic Theater
209 N Centre Street
Pottsville, PA 17901
Lackawanna County
Saturday, March 2
5:00 – 6:30PM
Penn State Scranton
Study Learning Center
120 Ridge View Drive
Dunmore, PA 18512
Clinton County
Sunday, March 3
1:00-2:30PM
Lock Haven University
Sloan Theatre
401 North Fairview Street
Lock Haven, PA 17745
Blair County
Sunday, March 3
5:00-6:30PM
AFSCME AFL-CIO Building
161 Patchway Road
Duncansville, PA 16635
Additional tour dates are forthcoming. All State Representatives, State Senators, and Commissioners from these counties have been invited.
Tour stops are open to the public. Those who are not able to attend or who are interested in remotely leaving a comment about legalizing recreational marijuana may submit comments via an online submission form available on the Governor’s website and the Lieutenant Governor’s Official Facebook page.