Harrisburg, PA – Last month, Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman announced the launch of his statewide listening tour to gather input from Pennsylvanians about the possibility of legalizing recreational marijuana.

The following dates have been scheduled for Schuylkill, Lackawanna, Clinton, and Blair Counties:

Schuylkill County

Saturday, March 2

1:00 – 2:30PM

Majestic Theater

209 N Centre Street

Pottsville, PA 17901

Lackawanna County

Saturday, March 2

5:00 – 6:30PM

Penn State Scranton

Study Learning Center

120 Ridge View Drive

Dunmore, PA 18512

Clinton County

Sunday, March 3

1:00-2:30PM

Lock Haven University

Sloan Theatre

401 North Fairview Street

Lock Haven, PA 17745

Blair County

Sunday, March 3

5:00-6:30PM

AFSCME AFL-CIO Building

161 Patchway Road

Duncansville, PA 16635

Additional tour dates are forthcoming. All State Representatives, State Senators, and Commissioners from these counties have been invited.

Tour stops are open to the public. Those who are not able to attend or who are interested in remotely leaving a comment about legalizing recreational marijuana may submit comments via an online submission form available on the Governor’s website and the Lieutenant Governor’s Official Facebook page.