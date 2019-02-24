HONESDALE - The Wayne Conservation District accepts orders for its annual Seedling Sale through March 29. The sale features seedlings and transplants of a variety of native trees, shrubs and ornamentals, many of which are favored by wildlife.

This year’s offering includes two seed mixes – one to attract and sustain pollinating insects like honeybees and butterflies and the other to provide food and shelter for wildlife like turkey and deer. The mixes are made up of native seeds and can be purchased by the ounce for small areas and by the pound for larger plots.

Also for large plantings, the Conservation District is offering Red Pine in packages of 10, 50 or 100 twelve- to 15-inch seedlings.

Growing up to 75 feet tall, this tree can withstand dry, windy, rocky conditions. A fine ornamental tree due to its dense, spreading growth habit. You can also order 8- to 12-inch transplants of Norway Spruce and 4- to 8-inch transplants of Concolor Fir in packages of three.

Those who want to add native varieties that favor wildlife can order two-packs of two-year seedlings at 8- to 10-inches for the Chestnut Oak and at 12- to 15-inches for the Butternut. Add a new flavor to you canning repertoire with packages of five 8- to 10-inch, two-year Chokecherry seedlings or add a splash of color that will feed the birds with 18- to 20-inch Silky Dogwood seedlings or get a three-pack of Buttonbush 12- to 24-inch seedlings for around the pond.

The Seedling Sale also offers several varieties of fruit trees, including a package containing two types of blueberry bushes, one with a peach tree and a two-variety pack of apple trees. This year’s sale also includes perennials in four-inch pots including Black Eyed Susan and Purple Coneflower.

As part of the sale, the Wayne Conservation District sells five-foot-tall tree shelters that help protect the young seedlings from deer and rabbit damage, which include an oak stake produced in Pennsylvania as well as three-square-foot mats to protect them from weed competition and moisture loss.

Finally, blue bird nesting boxes, made right here in Wayne County, are available at $12 each.

Orders must be received by March 29 and must be picked up Friday, April 26, between 3 to 6 p.m. or Saturday, April 27, from 9 to 11 a.m.

For information call the Wayne Conservation District at 570-253-0963 or visit the Wayne Conservation District website. Download the order form.

https://www.waynecountypa.gov/793/2019-Seedling-Sale

https://www.waynecountypa.gov/DocumentCenter/View/1347/SeedlingOrderForm.





