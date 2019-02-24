MILFORD - [The following is a message from Christine Cohen for the Friends of the Pike County Public Library.]



Hello, Friends and Intrepid Travelers,



I hope 2019 has been very good to you so far. We've certainly had enough cold, snow, and ice to make us look ahead to spring travels. Luckily, the Friends of the Library enable us to do just that with our bus trips. (And don't forget to fight off cabin fever by stocking up on library books and movies before the next storm, too!)



I am blown away by the response to the Spring trips. The May overnight trip to Rhode Island was booked in just under two weeks! We have a waiting list for that one, and also a waiting list for the April NYC Trip.



As of today, we have nine seats available for the March 20th show at the Hunterdon Hills Playhouse. What better way to get rid of cabin fever than to come along for a delicious lunch and a show that was custom-designed for this playhouse? We meet at Key Foods at 9:30a.m. for the short trip to New Jersey. Upon arrival we will be welcomed "into the streets of jolly old London." The show, TAKE ME AWAY, features that most famous of all sleuths, Sherlock Holmes, as he embarks on a mystery to solve - with our help! - the age old mystery of love. Cost includes travel, a delicious lunch, and did I mention the dessert room? Yes, room. All you can eat dessert - heaven! $105 per person



We have thirteen seats available for the June 25th trip to Winterthur, Delaware. After lunch at the beautiful Brandywine Prime Inn, we head to Winterthur for a tram ride tour of their famous gardens - most especially their rose gardens. A house tour follows, wherein the permanent exhibits include over 90,000 pieces of American art, sculpture, antiques, textiles, furniture, and glass. A temporary exhibit of items from the popular Netflix series The Crown, based on the life of Queen Elizabeth II, showcases gowns and jewels used in the production is also included for those interested. $99 per person includes travel, lunch, and museum costs.



We have twenty seats open for the July 10th Philadelphia Museum of Art (or On Your Own) trip. Our bus will drop us right off at the museum, one of the best in the country. Priceless works by Dali, Monet, Pollock and a wide range of Renaissance painters are featured. There is a war and weapons section - the suits of armor are extensive and wonderful. There is a wide array of antique furniture and sculpture, too. The grounds of the museum are stunning, overlooking the Philadelphia Waterworks. If you choose to take in the town instead, we'll be right at Benjamin Franklin Parkway in the heart of the City of Brotherly Love's historic district - more museums, parks, and eateries. $45 per person for travel. (Ticket fees are not included.)





Please don't miss out - send me your checks today in order to secure your reservations.



Payable to: Friends of PCPL



Mail them care of:

Christine Cohen

P.O. Box 706

Milford PA 18337



