The seventh grade Family and Consumer Sciences students at Wayne Highlands Middle School traveled to Stourbridge Primary Center in January to host a Nutrition Fair with Kindergarten children. Middle school students worked and interacted with the Kindergartners to prepare a variety of healthy snacks, including butterfly bites, smoothies, and banana pops. There was also a physical activity station where students worked off excess energy by dancing, hula-hooping, and playing Alpha-Catch.

The Family and Consumer Sciences students host four Nutrition Fairs throughout the school year, working with every Kindergarten student at the Stourbridge Primary Center and also local preschool students from Honesdale Head Start and Treasure House. The Wayne County Community Foundation and the Wayne Memorial Health Foundation fund this program through grants.