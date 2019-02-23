MANSFIELD — Mansfield University students have started their student teaching assignments for the spring 2019 semester. The students' assignments will continue through the end of their semester.

Daniel Rodriguez of Honesdale has been assigned to teach at Towanda Area Elementary and Towanda Jr-Sr High School through the end of the semester. Daniel is pursuing a Bachelor of Music - Music Education.

Megan Gullone of Milanville has been assigned to teach at Haverling Senior High School and Dana L. Lyon Middel School through the end of the semester. Megan is pursuing a Bachelor of Music - Music Education.