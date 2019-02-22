Honesdale - The first week’s rankings of the Wayne and Pike County Stock Market Challenge is in with Western Wayne High School under the leadership of Thomas Lodini leading the way, and Argyro Paspalsas, from Wallenpaupack leading in the Middle School Division. The best student per school wins $25 in each division, with all participating schools. The schools invited to participate are Canaan Christian Academy, Carbondale Area, Delaware Valley, Forest City Regional, Wallenpaupack Area, Wayne Highlands and Western Wayne High Schools. Additionally, the top ranking students compete for $480 in a total prize package for Wayne and Pike County, and additional prizes for state winners in the division, and the overall program.

The Dime Bank and supports local schools in the sponsorship of the Wayne and Pike County Stock Market Challenge from the Pennsylvania Council of Financial Literacy (PennCFL). This program is co-sponsored by The Wayne Independent, Carbondale News, and the News Eagle newspapers. These students represent their schools in a special local and competitive, investment competition. A celebration luncheon will be held at the Boiler Room, in Hawley, PA on May 10th to honor the schools, teachers and their students.

PennCFL’s mission is to provide Pennsylvania’s K-12 students with economic, personal finance, and entrepreneurship skills that elevate their standard of living, quality of life, and professional

success. For additional information, please contact Carolyn Shirk, Vice President at carolyn.penncfl@gmail.net or call 570-975-5149.