Honesdale High School's Carpentry Program recently received a monetary award from the Sordoni Family Foundation. The request was made by Lucyann Vierling from Wayne-Pike Workforce Alliance.

Lucyann is a member of the Carpentry Occupational Advisory Committee from Honesdale High School.

The donation will be put toward the purchase of a work trailer for the Carpentry Program. Standing from L-R are Gregory Frigoletto, Superintendent, Matt Rickard, Carpentry teacher; Jordan Young, Carpentry student; Lucyann Vierling, Wayne-Pike Workforce Alliance; Eli Hanson, Carpentry student; Matt Groom, Carpentry student; Diane Scarfalloto, Director of Career Pathways; Chris Pietraszewski, Principal