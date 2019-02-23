BETHEL, NY – Legendary guitarist Peter Frampton has confirmed Peter Frampton Finale – The Farewell tour presented by SiriusXM. The tour stops on June 30th at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, located at the historic site of the 1969 Woodstock festival in Bethel, NY, and will feature special guest Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening.



Peter Frampton remains one of the most lauded artists in rock history. Most recently, Frampton performed as part of “I Am the Highway: A Tribute to Chris Cornell” concert as well as receiving the Les Paul Innovation Award at the 2019 NAMM Show’s 34th annual TEC Awards. He also just celebrated the 43rd anniversary of his fifth solo album, Frampton Comes Alive!, one of the top-selling live records of all time, with over 17 million copies sold worldwide.



At age 16, he was lead singer and guitarist for British band The Herd. At 18, he co-founded one of the first super-groups, seminal rock act Humble Pie. His session work includes collaborations with such legendary artists as George Harrison, Harry Nilsson, David Bowie, Jerry Lee Lewis, Ringo Starr, John Entwistle, Mike McCready and Matt Cameron (Pearl Jam), among many others.



Frampton has appeared as himself on television shows “The Simpsons” and “Family Guy.” He also served as technical advisor on Cameron Crowe’s 2000 film Almost Famous as well as appearing in it and writing songs for the soundtrack. In 2007 he won the Grammy Award for “Best Pop Instrumental Album” for Fingerprints and in 2014 he was inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame.



Frampton has toured with the likes of David Bowie, Stevie Nicks, Greg Allman, Ringo Starr, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Cheap Trick, Steve Miller Band, Bill Wyman’s Rhythm Kings and many others. Additionally, he took Peter Frampton’s Guitar Circus on the road for two years with special guests B.B. King, Buddy Guy, Vince Gill, Larry Carlton, Robert Randolph, Don Felder (formerly of The Eagles), Dean DeLeo (Stone Temple Pilots), Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Sonny Landreth, Robert Cray and Roger McGuinn (the Byrds).



Further details on Peter Frampton Finale—The Farewell Tour presented by SiriusXM are available at www.frampton.com.



