Margaret Fields, Alicia Utegg and Paige Gill recently hosted two blood drives during a critical time of need. On 1/2/19: Maggie Fields – collected: 27 pints! And on 1/10/19: Paige Gill – total collected: 22 pints! Alicia Utegg teamed up with Paige Gill and they have already scheduled another blood drive on Thursday April 4, 2019.

The Red Cross is experiencing an emergency blood shortage and is urging blood and platelet donors to give now. All blood types are needed – especially platelets and Type O.

Snow storms and frigid weather in parts of the country are affecting donations. Nationally over 2,300 blood and platelet donations have gone uncollected because of cancellations. In Pennsylvania, 13 blood drives were forced to cancel, resulting in close to 200 donations to go uncollected. Subfreezing temperatures and cold and flu season have also forced many donors to delay their donations.

The Red Cross is grateful to Honesdale High School's seniors who stepped up to the plate and hosted their own blood drives. Honesdale High School is the area leader for having students participate in the Leaders Save Lives program. All participants receive a Red Cord for graduation and a valuable experience!