LAKEVILLE - The first weekend in March will be the last weekend for Crazy Fingers Restaurant. Located on Route 590 in Lakeville, Crazy Fingers or as the locals would say, “Fingers”, first opened its doors in March, 1996 after moving into the vacant building which formerly housed Pop Pop’s Night Club.

Known for its ever changing tie-die uniforms, hundreds of albums on the walls and an eclectic collection of 60’s memorabilia, the restaurant quickly developed a reputation for its hot wings after consecutive wins at the Lake Regions annual hot wing contest.

Initially more bar than restaurant, the focus later shifted to the dining rooms, with the removal of their pool table and several upgrades. Now it’s making another shift, only this one will go in a different direction.

The local restaurant environment has evolved over the years and the owner, Tom Robertazza, felt their restaurant model needed to adapt, so they are making the difficult decision to close the restaurant. Crazy Fingers will reopen as The Lakeville Grille at Shuman’s Point with a new restaurant layout, a new menu and new décor in April.

If interested in a piece of Crazy Fingers memorabilia, stop in during renovations or when the restaurant is open Thursday thru Saturday at 4 p.m through March 2. All the albums, posters and pictures that have hung on the walls for the last 22 years, in addition to the booths and light fixtures, are available for sale. For more information, call 570-226-9116.

“We’re extremely grateful to have had the good fortune to serve the lake community for all these years,” states Robertazza. “We’ve met so many wonderful people, many of their children, having grown up here, are now part of the second generation of the Crazy Finger’s family. It really is humbling to have been able to garner such support for all these years. It has truly been a long, strange trip but now it’s time to start fresh. We’re optimistic that new and former patrons will welcome the changes,” concludes Robertazza.