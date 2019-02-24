The Delaware Valley Arts Alliance (DVAA) and The Callicoon Theater will wrap up the 2019 CineArt winter film series with the Oscar nominated film “Cold War,” directed by Pawel Pawlikowski from March 1 – 7.

“Cold War” is a passionate love story between Zula (Joanna Kulig) and Wiktor (Tomasz Kot) who are of vastly different backgrounds and temperaments. Set against the background of the Cold War in 1950s Poland, Berlin, Yugoslavia and Paris, it’s the tale of a couple separated by politics, character flaws and unfortunate twists of fate - an impossible love story in impossible times. The film is nominated for Oscars for Best Director, Best Foreign Language Film, and Best Cinematography.

The Washington Post calls it “a near-perfect film, an artfully crafted, flawlessly acted meditation on love, memory and invented history that’s both deeply personal and politically attuned.”

John Powers of NPR says “‘Cold War’ is an immaculately crafted film shot in exquisite black and white and marvelously acted - especially by its incandescent lead actress Joanna Kulig, whose mercurial performance recalls Jeanne Moreau.”

“Cold War,” rated R, will screen Friday, March1 through Thursday, March 7 nightly at 7:30 pm, with matinees at 2 pm on Saturday and Sunday (closed Tuesdays & Wednesdays).

The Callicoon Theater is located at 30 Upper Main St, Callicoon, NY. Admission is $11 ($9 admission on Mondays and matinees) and $8 for children under 12 at all shows.

CineArt is a partnership between Delaware Valley Arts Alliance and the Callicoon Theater that promotes and screens independent, foreign, and art films. For more information, call (845) 887-4460 or visit www.delawarevalleyartsalliance.org or www.thecallicoontheater.com.