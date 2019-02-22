HONESDALE - Join the Northeast Pennsylvania Audubon Society in a free hands-on photographic workshop and slide show, presented by professional photographer Mike Malzone. The event is set Monday, March 4 at 6:30 p.m., at the Chamber of Commerce building, 32 Commercial St., Honesdale.

Malone will discuss the essentials of photographing birds in their natural habitat, as well as how to take great photos of birds.

For more information about the Northeast Pennsylvania Audubon Society, its activities and scholarship opportunities, visit nepaaudubon.org or call 570-253-9250.