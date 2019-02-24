Northeast Pennsylvania Audubon Society (NEPAS) is presently accepting applications for its annual $4,000 college scholarship available to students who wish to pursue a career in an environmental field such as Forestry, Natural Resources, Environmental Planning, Environmental Engineering, Fish, Game, or Wildlife Management, Ecology and/or Environmental Science.

Applicants must be from Pike, Wayne, Lackawanna, or Susquehanna County and must enroll full-time in an accredited two- or four-year college or university program. The winning applicant will receive $1,000 per year for up to four years. The scholarship is funded by the annual Audubon Arts and Craft Festival held each July.

Interested students can find the application form at http://www.nepaaudubon.org/about/scholarships/. Applications are due to the NEPAS Scholarship Committee by April 30, 2019.