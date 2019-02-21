Honesdale, PA – Lewis J Critelli, President and Chief Executive Officer of Wayne Bank, is pleased to announce that the Bank will support the Lacawac Sanctuary Foundation with a donation through the Educational Improvement Organization Program in 2019.

Lacawac Sanctuary President, Craig Lukatch-Setser, accepted a check in the amount of $5,000.00 from Mr. Critelli.

The gift was made possible as a result of the Educational Improvement Tax Credit Program offered by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, acting through the Department of Community and Economic Development.

“Wayne Bank is proud to continue to support the Lacawac Sanctuary Foundation through the EITC program,” stated Mr. Critelli. “The Sanctuary provides wonderful opportunities for local students to participate in numerous environmental education programs, and we are so pleased to be able to contribute to these valuable courses.”

This contribution will benefit Lacawac Sanctuary’s Youth Engaging Science (YES) program by providing opportunities for students, in kindergarten through twelfth grade, to participate in hand-on environmental programs both in and out of school. The YES program allows students to explore collegiate pathways and careers in environmental education, including ecology and environmental fields, by offering first-hand experiences and connections with professionals. The YES program also supports opportunities for students to participate in environmental education projects and experiences. Much of Lacawac’s YES program focuses on low and moderate income, rural, and other populations that are traditionally underserved or underrepresented. The program serves youth throughout a multi-county region of Northeastern Pennsylvania and, in 2017, supported over 2,500 local students.

Wayne Bank is a subsidiary of Norwood Financial Corp., Member FDIC, and is located in Honesdale, Pennsylvania. The Bank has 26 Community Offices serving Wayne, Pike, Monroe, and Lackawanna Counties in Pennsylvania, along with Delaware and Sullivan Counties in New York State. The stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol— NWFL.