WAYNE COUNTY — The following local students have earned a place on the Dean's List:

Pensacola Christian College

Dylan Robert Grimm and Victoria Susan Grimm, children of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Grimm, Waymart, were named to the Dean's List at Pensacola Christian college for academic achievement during the 2018 fall semester.

This was a result of earning a semester grade point average of 3.00 or higher.

Lehigh University

Students at Lehigh University attained Dean's List in Fall 2018. This status is granted to students who earned a scholastic average of 3.6 or better while carrying at least 12 hours of regularly graded courses.

• Chase Gallik of Hawley

• Giulianna Iona of Hawley

University of Vermont

Erin O'Neill, Class of 2019, has been named to the dean's list for the fall 2018 semester at the University of Vermont. O'Neill from Beach Lake, PA, is majoring in Plant Biology in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.

To be named to the dean's list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.0 or better and rank in the top 20 percent of their class in their respective college or school.

Clarion University

Kendra Colwell of Starrucca, earned a 3.5 GPA to be named to the dean's list for the fall 2018 semester at Clarion University of Pennsylvania.

University Of New England

Elizabeth Kelly of Pleasant Mount, has been named to the Dean's List for the 2018 fall semester at the University of New England.

Dean's List students have attained a grade point average of 3.3 or better out of a possible 4.0 at the end of the semester.

King’s College

Dr. Joseph Evan, provost and vice president for academic affairs at King’s College, recently announced the students who have qualified for the Fall 2018 dean’s list.

•Megan Rosler, Hawley

•Katelyn Talbot, Hawley

• Joshua Burkavage, Honesdale

• Rebecca Kinzinger, Honesdale

• Allison Werner, Honesdale

Bucknell University

Bucknell University has released the dean's list for outstanding academic achievement during the fall semester of the 2018-19 academic year. A student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0 to receive dean's list recognition.

• Lauren Ziolkowski Class of 2020 from Honesdale

SUNY Oneonta

essica Worzel of Starlight, was among 1,584 SUNY Oneonta students who earned Dean's List honors for the fall 2018 semester. To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher while carrying a course load of 12 hours or more.

DeSales University

The following students made the Dean's List for the Fall 2018 semester at DeSales University. To qualify for Dean's List, a student must have a minimum 3.25 GPA.

• Jeneen Gallik, Honesdale

• Alexis Benson-Komenko, Newfoundland

• Nicole Darby, Waymart



SUNY Delhi

The following students have been cited for academic achievement for the Fall 2018 semester by achieving the Dean's List at SUNY Delhi. To qualify for the Dean's List, students must have an academic average of 3.50 or higher within the semester.

• Malorie Rutledge of Lakewood is pursuing an associate's degree in Veterinary Science Technology.

• Michael Kelly of Honesdale is pursuing an associate's degree in Residential Construction.

• Kaeli Norton of Lakewood is pursuing a bachelor's degree in Nursing.

• Karli Hanson of Honesdale is pursuing a bachelor's degree in Nursing.

Ithaca College

Ithaca College congratulates students named to the Dean's List for the fall 2018 semester. The following local students were named to the Dean's List:

• Journalism major Owen Walsh of Honesdale

Susquehanna University

Alexandra Mosomillo, of Newfoundland, was named to Susquehanna University's dean's list for the fall 2018 semester.

The dean's list recognizes students who achieve a grade point average of 3.4 or higher out of a possible 4.0 for the semester. To qualify, students must complete a minimum of 12 semester hours.

Mosomillo, a biology major, is a 2016 graduate of Western Wayne High School, and the daughter of Mark and Margaret Mosomillo.

Indiana University of Pennsylvania

Kiersten Nordenhold, Tyler Hill, a student at Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Academy of Culinary Arts, has been named to the Dean’s Recognition List for academic excellence for the fall 2018 semester.

Students are named to the Dean’s Recognition List for academic excellence at the Academy of Culinary Arts when they achieve a grade-point average of 3.25 or higher.

Marquette University

The following students have been named to the Dean's List for the Fall 2018 semester at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Grace Alvarez of Waymart, PA, has been named to the Dean's List for the fall 2018 semester at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Alvarez is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Undeclared.

Hofstra University

Angelina Ioppolo of Newfoundland, PA excelled during the Fall 2018 semester, achieving a GPA of at least 3.5 to earn a spot on the Dean's List.

Saint Francis University

Madison Palmer, Chemistry major, from Honesdale, was named to the Dean's List at Saint Francis University.

To achieve this list, a minimum quality point average of 3.500 must be earned on 12 or more credits during a single semester, with no continuing or incomplete grades.

Rochester Institute of Technology

Morgan Mistysyn of Gouldsboro was named to the Dean's List at Rochester Institute of Technology for the 2018 Fall Semester. Mistysyn is in the industrial engineering program.

Degree-seeking undergraduate students are eligible for Dean's List if their term GPA is greater than or equal to 3.400; they do not have any grades of "Incomplete", "D" or "F"; and they have registered for, and completed, at least 12 credit hours.