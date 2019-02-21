HAWLEY, Pa. – The SBA Eastern Pennsylvania District Office holds an Information/Recruitment session on Emerging Leaders, an intensive, executive-level training initiative for small businesses on Feb. 25 at Wayne Pike Workforce Alliance, Hawley, Pa.

WHO: Business owners are invited to meet with U.S. Small Business Administration Staff

WHAT: Meet & Greet Information/Recruitment session on the Emerging Leaders program which offers business owners the opportunity to gain knowledge and experience through a combination of executive education, advice from business leaders, and practical tips based on “real-life” business experience. The free, no cost program culminates in a viable three year strategic growth plan.

WHERE: Wayne Pike Workforce Alliance, 92 Main Avenue, Hawley, PA

WHEN: Monday, Feb. 25. Business owners welcome anytime between noon and 2 p.m.

A limited number of slots are open in this year’s Emerging Leaders program for established businesses that meet the following criteria:

· Annual sales of $250,000 or more · In business 3 years or more · Staff at least one employee in addition to the owner · Commit one evening every other week from April to October, in King of Prussia, for approximately 100 hours of combined classroom, homework, and peer-to-peer mentoring · Participation extended to owner, president, CEO, COO, CFO, or key decision-maker

Businesses interested in Emerging Leaders should contact Kim Stout, Project Manager, at kimberly.stout@sba.gov or 610-382-3080.

Applications are available at https://www.interise.org/sbaemergingleaders and must be submitted by March 1. Additional information is at www.sba.gov/emergingleaders.