HONESDALE – The personal saving rate in the United States has dropped to an all-time low since 1960, according to Statista.com, and The Honesdale National Bank is ready to help those ready to change the tide. As part of America Saves Week 2019, scheduled for February 25 – March 2, 2019, HNB is spreading the saving message and urging its communities to see the value of saving.

“We’re looking forward to helping the community learn more about saving for their future with the right tools and resources to achieve it,” stated David Raven, HNB President and CEO. “Our goal is to help the people in our communities to set a goal, make a plan, and save automatically.”

During America Saves Week and every day, community members are encouraged to visit their local HNB office to speak to an HNB representative about setting goals and making plans.

HNB offers the following quick tips to become a stronger saver:

Add a line for SAVINGS in your budget. Rent, utilities, internet…savings! Prioritize your goals with an affordable amount of savings in your budget. Pay yourself with each paycheck.Teach the kids. Good savings habits start at home, so model good financial habits for your children. Teach them to do the same, and help them open their own savings accounts.Save your raise. Did you receive notice of a raise for 2018 or have a bonus coming your way? Allocate these unexpected funds to your savings goals. You won’t miss the percentage raise when you divert it into your savings account, but you’ll have it for a rainy day!Split up your refund. Everyone has big plans for their tax refund, but for most, this check is the largest one received all year. This is the perfect opportunity to start or grow your savings goal.Make it automatic. Set up automatic payments towards your savings goals by setting up “automatic funds transfers” from your checking account to your savings account to be sure you’re saving regularly.

Whether saving for college, looking forward to retirement, building contingency funds or just saving up for that special something, HNB can assist you in building a savings plan with immediate or long-term goals.

The Honesdale National Bank, established in 1836, holds the distinction of being the area’s oldest independent community bank headquartered in Northeastern PA, with offices in Wayne, Pike, Susquehanna, Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties. The Honesdale National Bank offers personal banking, business banking and wealth solutions. For more information on HNB’s products and services, visit www.hnbbank.bank.