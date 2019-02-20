HONESDALE—Members of the Honesdale Borough Council green-lit an agreement with CeeJay's Portable Restrooms, Inc., at last Monday's monthly meeting, allowing for summer-time rest-room usage in Central Park.

Council voted 6-0 to provide one handicap accessible portable toilet and one regular portable toilet in Central Park from May 24 through October 15, 2019.

Councilor Bill Canfield was absent from the meeting.

The agreement came to $250 per month, a total of $1,000 for the full five months, with cleanings scheduled twice per week.

Prior to the agreement, the portable restrooms in the park were only open at select times for select events, and paid for by the Wayne County Creative Arts Council.

Parks & Recreations Committee Chair James Jennings explained the Borough had received reports from local organizations and businesses regarding an overflow of restroom seekers during high-foot-traffic times of the year.

“We're looking to have a little bit more of a regular schedule, so that they'll be open around lunch time into the evening hours,” said Jennings at the meeting.

Jennings noted the committee has discussed establishing, “...an interested group of people that would maintain a volunteer schedule to maintain the toilets, make sure everything is ok, make sure that they're clean, that they're well stocked, all that stuff.”

“We're hoping that this is a nice amenity to the park,” said Jennings.

Census jobs available

Borough Secretary Judith Poltanis announced at last Monday's meeting that she had recently been contacted by the United States Census Bureau.

The bureau informed her that there are open positions available for field supervisors, address canvassers and enumerators in Wayne County between the summer of 2019 and the summer of 2020.

The pay rate for canvassers and enumerators is set at $16 per hour while working and $14.50 per hour while training.

Census field supervisors can make as much as $17.50 per hour while working and $16 per hour while training.

Canvassers verify the addresses of residence, enumerators ask questions of residents to fill out the 2020 census, and census field supervisors train and oversee the canvassers and enumerators.

The work is part time and temporary with flexible hours.

Applicants can be 17 years old but must be 18 by the time the work begins.

Those interested can apply online at: www.2020census.gov/jobs.

More information is available by calling 1-855-562-2020.