Wednesday

Feb 20, 2019 at 1:00 PM


The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that, due to weather conditions, Driver License and Photo License Centers in the following counties will be closing at 1:15 PM today:

·         Bradford; ·         Bucks; ·         Carbon; ·         Center; ·         Chester; ·         Clinton; ·         Columbia; ·         Delaware; ·         Lackawanna;  ·         Lehigh; ·         Luzerne; ·         Lycoming; ·         Monroe; ·         Montgomery;  ·         Montour; ·         Northampton; ·         Philadelphia; ·         Pike; ·         Sullivan; ·         Susquehanna;  ·         Tioga; ·         Union; ·         Wayne; and ·         Wyoming;

Customers with driving skills tests scheduled for today at affected locations will be contacted by PennDOT staff to reschedule.

Customers may also obtain a variety of driver and vehicle products and services online through PennDOT’s Driver and Vehicle Services website, www.dmv.pa.gov.   

Driver and vehicle online services are available 24-hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week and include driver’s license, photo ID and vehicle registration renewals; driver-history services; changes of address; driver license and vehicle registration restoration letters; ability to pay driver license or vehicle insurance restoration fee; driver license and photo ID duplicates; and driver exam scheduling. There are no additional fees for using online services. 

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause our customers.