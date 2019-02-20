The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that, due to weather conditions, Driver License and Photo License Centers in the following counties will be closing at 1:15 PM today:

· Bradford; · Bucks; · Carbon; · Center; · Chester; · Clinton; · Columbia; · Delaware; · Lackawanna; · Lehigh; · Luzerne; · Lycoming; · Monroe; · Montgomery; · Montour; · Northampton; · Philadelphia; · Pike; · Sullivan; · Susquehanna; · Tioga; · Union; · Wayne; and · Wyoming;

Customers with driving skills tests scheduled for today at affected locations will be contacted by PennDOT staff to reschedule.

Customers may also obtain a variety of driver and vehicle products and services online through PennDOT’s Driver and Vehicle Services website, www.dmv.pa.gov.

Driver and vehicle online services are available 24-hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week and include driver’s license, photo ID and vehicle registration renewals; driver-history services; changes of address; driver license and vehicle registration restoration letters; ability to pay driver license or vehicle insurance restoration fee; driver license and photo ID duplicates; and driver exam scheduling. There are no additional fees for using online services.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause our customers.