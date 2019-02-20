The Scranton Chapter, UNICO National, Charity Ball will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Genetti Manor in Dickson City. At the event Robert and Patricia Montalbano will be honored as UNICAN’s of the Year. For tickets or more information please contact Mary Marrara at 570-499-8367 or Chris DiMattio 570-499-1534.

Photo of committee are (from left, seated) Robert and Patricia Montalbano, UNICANS of the Year; Melanie Naro, Chapter President; Linda DeFrank; Lori Montalbano Nozzi. Standing from left are Carole Dougherty; Gino Stankosky; Dave Bieri; Lisa Bieri; Joanne Quattrone; Charlie Spano; Mary Marrara, Charity Ball Chairperson; Ann Genett; Joyce Lomma; Jim Sagona; Dr. Frank DeFrank, UNICO National Incoming President; Jack Trapani; John Disanferdinand; Chris DiMattio, Past National President; Cindi Farino; Bill Buckley; Gail Ceserini; Marie Waerhouse. Sponsorships are available, please call Chris DiMattio, Joyce Lomma or Ed Staback.