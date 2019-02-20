The Greater Carbondale Chamber of Commerce will host its 14th annual “Celebrating Progress” dinner on the evening of Thursday, February 21, at the Hotel Anthracite at 25 S. Main St. in Carbondale. The event will feature dinner, guest speakers, and an awards ceremony.

According to Christopher Glinton of RosAl Events, Antiques, & Floral and an honoree at last year’s “Celebrating Progress” event, the purpose of the event is to honor different businesses and organizations in the greater Carbondale area. He estimates that each year around 200 people gather to honor those chosen to win the award.

“The idea behind this event is that the Greater Carbondale Chamber of Commerce is celebrating what each of the businesses being honored has done in the community. By promoting their business, they are helping and promoting the community too,” explained Mr. Glinton, a member of the Chamber board.

Members of the Chamber’s board of directors nominate and vote on winners of the award each year. At the event, the assembled crowd will hear a short presentation telling why each of the honorees was chosen to receive the award.

The 2019 award winners are Clifford Township, Johnson’s College, the Rail-Trail Council of Northeastern PA, Pizza Guys of Carbondale, and the Hotel Anthracite. Each of the awards winners will receive a commemorative plaque.

According to their mission statement, the Greater Carbondale Chamber of Commerce is committed to fostering economic vitality for its members by creating public/private partnerships, through educational opportunities, and by advocating for businesses in local communities.

The group’s motto is "Building Prosperity through Innovation". The group’s operating values are to treat one another with dignity, honor, and respect; the recognition that “our members are our partners”; the goal of opening doors through effective communication; seeking innovation through partnerships big and small; and improving the quality of life in the communities served by the Chamber.

The Greater Carbondale Chamber of Commerce has more than 230 members and proudly serves a wide area in and around the city of Carbondale, including Lackawanna, western Wayne, and lower Susquehanna counties.

Some of the communities represented by Chamber members include Archbald, Carbondale, Childs, Clarks Summit, Clifford, Crystal Lake, Dickson City, Eynon, Fell Township, Forest City, Greenfield Township, Jermyn, Mayfield, Richmondale, Scranton, Simpson, Vandling, and Waymart

The group’s website list various benefits of membership, stating that the Greater Carbondale Chamber of Commerce is “proud to be a membership driven organization committed to fostering economic vitality in our communities by creating public-private partnerships and expanding educational opportunities through our service area.”

For more information, call the Greater Carbondale Chamber of Commerce at (570) 282-1690 or stop by the Chamber offices located at 27 N. Main St. in Carbondale. An application to become a member of the Chamber can be downloaded at www.carbondalechamber.org.