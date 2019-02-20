SEEDS (Sustainable Energy Education & Development Support) and The Chamber of the Northern Poconos are presenting a special information session to the local lenders in Wayne County titled: C-PACE Financing: Impact on Local Lenders, Jobs and Commercial Businesses on Thursday February 28th at 8 am in the Chamber’s Community Room, 32 Commercial Street in Honesdale. RSVP’s are required by Feb 25. Please email Sandy@SeedsGroup.net or call (570) 245 – 1256 to reserve a seat.

C-PACE (Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy) legislation, passed in 33 states, provides a low-cost, long-term voluntary financing option for commercial customers who want to make energy efficiency upgrades, install renewable energy and/or implement water conservation projects.

C-PACE financing is secured by a lien on the property, and repaid through the local property tax collection process. A long term repayment period allows for a positive cash-flow project, reducing utility bills and providing a healthier net operating income. Transfer of property also transfers the upgrades, the C-PACE loan balance and energy savings.

Special guest speaker John Costlow, President and CEO of the Sustainable Energy Fund, a non-profit organization based in the Lehigh Valley, will offer C-PACE program administration for PA Counties that adopt C-PACE financing.

SEEDS and The Chamber of the Northern Poconos want to share information about C-PACE legislation, and the economic opportunities it can provide local lenders, commercial property owners and contractors. SEEDS is coordinating a similar information session for local builders and contractors to be scheduled in March. The February 28th 8 am session is free and open to the employees of our banking institutions lending in Wayne County. Please RSVP by Feb 25th.