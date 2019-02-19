Robert Schwartz has announced that he is running for the open position in Region 3 of the Wayne Highlands School District Board of Directors. Bob, a financial advisor in Honesdale, has been a Wayne County Resident for 30 years.

Bob and his wife Alycia, a Wayne County native, recently relocated to Prompton from Newfoundland to be closer to his office and to family members.

While living in Southern Wayne County Bob spent 12 years on the board of the Wallenpaupack Area School District, a position from which he resigned in 2018 due to his relocation to Prompton.

While serving on the board, he also served for four years on the board of NEIU #19 with two terms as its president, and one year on the governing board of the Pennsylvania School Boards Association.

Always a community minded person, Bob has been a member of The Rotary Club for more than 20 years; served for three years on the Board of Directors of The United Way of Lackawanna and Wayne Counties, and was instrumental in the formation and administration of the Challenger Little League for special needs children in both Wayne and Lackawanna Counties.

Bob stated that he has no special agenda if elected.

He is impressed with the way the board and administration of the district have worked together to achieve success.

He said that he has a passion for being involved with helping our youth to become productive citizens.

He believes that Wayne County has a bright future due in part to the excellence of its school districts.