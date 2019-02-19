The Damascus United Methodist Charge has announced the dates for the annual Cookie Pick Event. This year the cookie pick will be held on Friday, February 22 from 8:30am-6pm and Saturday, February 23 from 8:30am-12noon in the Dime Bank on Route 371, Damascus.

There will be a large variety of delicious homemade cookie for sale, including Vermont Maple, Bailey Irish Cream Applesauce, Brookies, Molasses Sugar,Mexican Wedding, Welsh, and the classic favorite varieties. Gluten free options will be available in limited quantities.

The annual cookie pick is held each year in February to benefit the outstanding work of Volunteers In Mission. The Damascus Manor Charge is a part of VIM in the northeast. The groups provide assistance both locally and to other states in an effort to help recover from natural disasters such as hurricanes, floods, tornadoes, fires and assistance to the elderly or those with health issues who can no longer afford much needed home improvements such as accessibility needs.

Jeff Dexter, chairperson for Damascus VIM says, “VIM is a United Methodist church word used to describe a variety of UMC sanctioned trips to provide aid.” He added that “in order to participate volunteers must be trained and follow guidelines.”

The church charge must approve each trip. The United Methodist Conference tracks these mission trips and uses the information provided to help others who are seeking membership into VIM find a mission trip that is right for them. Many mission trips are local as it is more cost effective. The Damascus United Methodist Charge finances their participation in VIM with the proceeds from the annual cookie pick event.

For only $6.00 a pound you will be “Helping others, one cookie at a time.”