WALLENPAUPACK – The Wallenpupack school board, February 11, approved a bid of $149,156.00 from Leeward Construction for work to be done on Atlantic Avenue.

The scope of the project involves laying a sidewalk on Atlantic Avenue from the Turkey Hill market property to the school campus; paving of Atlantic Avenue and drainage work.

The bid came in much lower than the state DCED grant the district received. In order to utilize the entire grant, the district would need to expand the scope of the work.

Superintendent Michael Silsby stated that they hope paving and drainage work that is to be done at the High School and Middle School can be added under the grant.

The board approved a separate bid from Leeward for these paving projects, totaling $112,167.00.

Grimm Construction, Waymart, will do some remodeling at the High School. Their bids were approved, for an office partition in the Administration Suite ($6007.00); Life Sklls restroom access ($9054.00) and the new Transition Suite ($20,406.00), at the High School.

The audit done of the Career and Technical Education program recommended improving restroom access for younger children in the Life Skills program. Remodeling will involve breaking through a wall to the culinary area to allow kids to reach the restrooms, which is considered safer than having them navigate the hallways to reach the restrooms.

