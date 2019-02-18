Scranton, PA — Scranton Area Community Foundation launched its slate of events and activities scheduled to benefit the NEPA region throughout the year in honor of its 65th anniversary this morning during a press conference held at the Foundation.

Members of the media and many from the nonprofit community attended as Scranton Area Community Foundation Vice Chairman of the Board, Ken Okrepkie, opened the event with remarks about the importance of the sapphire anniversary and the Foundation’s role serving the people of the Lackawanna County region for 65 years as a steward, a grant maker, a charitable resource, and as a catalyst for community leadership and growth.

Scranton Area Community Foundation President and CEO, Laura Ducceschi, spoke about the Foundation’s plans for the year and announced the schedule of activities and programs, inviting the community to participate in a variety of opportunities and additions to the normal operations including a Share Your Story opportunity aimed at helping nonprofits through special mini-grants, and the launch of the 2019 NEPA Match Day, which invites nonprofits and the community to join together to raise money for a one-day giving event, encouraging philanthropy in the community and demonstrating how all gifts, no matter the amount, make a big difference. Ducceschi also shared details about the launch of the brand new Executive in Residence Program, 2019 NEPA Learning Conference, and what’s to come from the Foundation’s initiatives like NEPA Moves, Women in Philanthropy, and the Center for Community Leadership and Nonprofit Excellence.

“We are proud of all the Foundation has accomplished in the community through the generosity and loyalty of our donors over the past 65 years and look forward to serving the community for another 65 years and beyond,” said Ducceschi.

Also addressing the audience included Executive Director of Everhart Museum, Aurore Giguet; Executive Director of Meals on Wheels, Kristin Kosin; Executive Director of Scranton Tomorrow, Leslie Collins; and Executive Director of Outreach Center for Community Resources, Linda Ciampi; who each shared narratives showcasing the direct impact the Foundation has had in the community over the years.

Scranton Area Community Foundation is on a mission to enhance the quality of life for all people in the Lackawanna County region through the development of organized philanthropy. With assets of more than $40 million and more than 180 charitable funds, the Scranton Area Community Foundation distributed over $1.3 million in grants and scholarships in 2018. Additional information about the Scranton Area Community Foundation can be found at www.safdn.org.