The following work is scheduled for this week throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Please note all work depends on weather conditions.

Wayne County

Short Term

•County Wide- -Sign Repair and Replacement-2/19/2019-2/22/2019-7 AM to 3 PM

•Various Routes- -Patching-2/19/2019-2/22/2019-7 AM to 3 PM

•SR 6-Texas Palmyra Hwy-Texas-Single Lane-Patching-2/19/2019-2/22/2019-7 AM to 3 PM

•SR 196-Easton Tpk.-Lake -Single Lane-Brushing/Ditching-2/19/2019-2/22/2019-7 AM to 3 PM

•SR 1023-Pine Mill Rd-Lebanon/Manchester-Single Lane-Brushing-2/19/2019-2/22/2019-7 AM to 3 PM

•SR 1027-Canfield Rd-Damascus -Single Lane-Ditch Cleaning-2/19/2019-2/22/2019-7 AM to 3 PM

•SR 3019-Maple Wood Rd-Salem / Lake-Single Lane-Ditching -2/19/2019-2/22/2019-7 AM to 3 PM

•SR 4023-Belmont Tpk.-Mount Pleasant-Single Lane-Drainage-2/19/2019-2/22/2019-7 AM to 3 PM

•SR 4037-Scott Center Rd-Preston-Single Lane-Drainage-2/19/2019-2/22/2019-7 AM to 3 PM