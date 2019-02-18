Honesdale, PA –David Raven, President and CEO of The Honesdale National Bank, announced a special loan program available to Federal Government Employees affected by the government shutdown.

“It is part of HNB’s mission to help the communities we serve and most importantly during uncertain times,” stated Raven.

Employees of the Federal Government, who are currently experiencing financial difficulty due to the gap in their income, are urged to visit HNB. There is a variety of options to support you during this time of need including the HNB Federal Employee Relief Loan. The product offers no interest and no payments for six (6) months* as those affected get their finances back in order.

“Don’t let a government shutdown govern your wallet,” said Raven. “Let us help.”

For more information, visit your local HNB office, call us at 800-HNB-9515, or visit www.hnbbank.bank/relief.

*The HNB Federal Employee Relief Loan is an unsecured loan for a six (6) month term with no interest or payment due during the defined term with a borrowing limit of $8,000 and a max term limit of 48 months for repayment. Loan rate is determined by the applicant’s credit score and amount borrowed. After the no interest term, the loan is subject to 8.75% APR, assuming a premium credit rating and amount borrowed of $2,501 or higher. A $3,000 loan for a 36 month term would have a monthly payment of $95.05 with a 8.75% APR. Eligibility requires proof of employment with the Federal Government. Other fees and restrictions apply. Other rates and terms available. Rates and terms are accurate as of January 11, 2019 and are subject to change without notice. Financing subject to credit approval. Limited time offer. Please inquire for complete details.

The Honesdale National Bank’s Origination Co. NMLS ID# is 446237. HNB is a Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender.

The Honesdale National Bank, established in 1836, holds the distinction of being the area’s oldest independent community bank headquartered in Northeastern PA, with offices in Wayne, Pike, Susquehanna, Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties. The Honesdale National Bank offers personal banking, business banking and wealth solutions. For more information on HNB’s products and services, visit www.hnbbank.bank.