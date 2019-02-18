HONESDALE - All registered Wayne County Democrats are invited to a Petition Signing night for Wayne County and Statewide Democratic candidates on Wednesday, February 20th from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Elegante’ Banquet Room, 851 Main Street in Honesdale.

Candidates must circulate nominating petitions to have their name on the ballot for the May 21st Primary Election. This is an opportunity to speak with current Wayne County Officials; Commissioner Wendell Kay, District Attorney Pat Robinson and Auditor Kathy Schloesser as well as Commissioner candidate Jocelyn Cramer.

Petitions for two Statewide Superior Judge seats will also be available. The event is hosted by the Wayne County Democratic Committee and all Democratic Registered voters are invited to attend.