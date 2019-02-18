The Delaware Valley Arts Alliance (DVAA) and The Callicoon Theater will screen acclaimed film “The Wife,” starring Golden Globe winner and Oscar nominee Glenn Close from February 22 – 28. The screening is part of the 2019 winter film series CineArt.

Behind any great man, there’s always a greater woman - and you’re about to meet her. Glenn Close stars in what many are calling her best performance, as a woman who questions her life choices as she travels to Stockholm with her husband (Jonathan Pryce), where he is slated to receive the Nobel Prize for Literature. The film co-stars Christian Slater and Elizabeth McGovern.

“The Wife,” rated R, will screen Friday, February 22 through Thursday, February 28 nightly at 7:30 pm, with matinees at 2 pm on Saturday and Sunday (closed Tuesdays & Wednesdays).

The Callicoon Theater is located at 30 Upper Main St, Callicoon, NY. Admission is $11 ($9 admission on Mondays and matinees) and $8 for children under 12 at all shows.

“The CineArt Series supports both DVAA and The Callicoon Theater, and is a wonderful activity for these long winter months. All eight films have a fresh and unique perspective; tackling themes of race, gender, art, politics, and creative genius,” says the new owner of The Callicoon Theater, Krissy Smith.

CineArt is a partnership between Delaware Valley Arts Alliance and the Callicoon Theater that promotes and screens independent, foreign, and art films. For more information, call (845) 887-4460 or visit www.delawarevalleyartsalliance.org or www.thecallicoontheater.com.