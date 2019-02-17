HONESDALE - The Stourbridge Project and NEPA Tech, NE Pennsylvania’s premier technology meet-up group are holding a networking event Thursday, February 21 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Stourbridge Project 648 Park Street, Honesdale.

This event highlights local and regional tech companies showcasing opportunities that exist in the area. Tenants of the Stourbridge Project will discuss what makes a tech company and what the future looks like for technology companies.

Susan Shaffer, Director of the Stourbridge Project will kick off the event with brief remarks about “entrepreneurship for everyone” and how developing the entrepreneurial mindset can be a process for discovering opportunities and creative problem solving within our community.

NEPA Tech’s mission is to connect local talent with local businesses and entrepreneurs. The Stourbridge Project’s mission is to promote entrepreneurship and offer new or existing companies start-up and acceleration support.

They will be serving refreshments highlighting local producers. Contact Jess Wolk jwolk@wpworkforce.org for more information.