Wayne Memorial Community Health Centers (WMCHC) honored three of its medical providers—two physicians and one board-certified physician assistant—with the 2019 Golden Stethoscope Award. The clinicians were recognized for demonstrating “outstanding leadership, patient satisfaction and loyalty to the health centers, Wayne Memorial Hospital and the community at large” throughout 2018.

Shown during WMCHC’s annual holiday and awards dinner on February 2nd, are, left to right: William R. Dewar, MD, III, Highland Physician’s Family Health Center and chief, Wayne Memorial Hospital Medical Staff; Frederick Jackson, executive director, WMCHC; David Tomazic, DO, McAndrew Family Health Center; Susan Gabrielson, vice chair, WMCHC board. Also receiving an award: Sharon Savakinas, PA-C, Carbondale Family Health Center.